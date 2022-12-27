S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 358,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 703,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 147,752 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,240. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

