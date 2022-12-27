Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 8,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,344. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

