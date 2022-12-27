Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 63,410 shares.The stock last traded at $88.67 and had previously closed at $88.77.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.35 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

