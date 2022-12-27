San Miguel Food and Beverage (OTCMKTS:SMPFF) Shares Down 2.9%

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPFF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

San Miguel Food and Beverage Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

About San Miguel Food and Beverage

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc provides food and beverage products. The Food segment offers refrigerated processed and canned meat products under the Purefoods, Purefoods Tender Juicy, Star, Higante, Purefoods Beefies, Vida, Purefoods Nuggets, Veega, Ulam King, and San Miguel Del Mar brands; butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments under the Magnolia, Dari Crème, Star, and Cheezee brand names; flour mixes; coffee and coffee-related products; feeds under the B-Meg, B-Meg Premium, Integra, Expert, Dynamix, Essential, Pureblend, Bonanza, Jumbo, and Nutri Chunks brands; poultry and fresh meats under the Magnolia, Magnolia Chicken Stations, and Monterey brands; and flour and bakery ingredients, as well as provides poultry and livestock farming, grain terminal handling, franchising, and food services.

