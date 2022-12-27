Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB remained flat at $44.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

