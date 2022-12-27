Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Gap Up to $3,710.02

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3,710.02, but opened at $3,820.00. Seaboard shares last traded at $3,820.00, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

Seaboard Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 2.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seaboard Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 10.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

