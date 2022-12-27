Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Gap Up to $3,710.02

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3,710.02, but opened at $3,820.00. Seaboard shares last traded at $3,820.00, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.
Seaboard Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.46.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 2.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.