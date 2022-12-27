Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.28 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $44.28 million and approximately $275,778.24 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

