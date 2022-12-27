SelfKey Price Tops $0.0029 (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and $9.95 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

