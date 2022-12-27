SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.8 %
LEDS opened at $1.62 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
