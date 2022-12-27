Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $19.42

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $18.90. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 6,059 shares.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.