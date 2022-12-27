Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $19.42

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $18.90. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 6,059 shares.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 5.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.