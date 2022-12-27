Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.57 ($2.41).
SRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Serco Group Price Performance
Serco Group stock opened at GBX 156.80 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 1,206.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Serco Group
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
Featured Stories
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.