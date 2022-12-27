ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.4% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.81. 4,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,955. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

