Sfmg LLC Buys 795 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41.

