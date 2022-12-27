Sfmg LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $156.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average is $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

