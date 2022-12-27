Sfmg LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,301 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.