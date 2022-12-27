Sfmg LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.