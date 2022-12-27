Sfmg LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $540.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $531.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

