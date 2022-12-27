Sfmg LLC Has $666,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies
In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TJX Companies Price Performance
Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.