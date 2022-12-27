Sfmg LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

