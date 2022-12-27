Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Trading 64% Higher

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 64% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Shanta Gold Stock Up 64.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

