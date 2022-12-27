Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.19.
Sientra Stock Performance
Sientra stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.
Institutional Trading of Sientra
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sientra (SIEN)
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.