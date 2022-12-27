Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Sientra Stock Performance

Sientra stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

About Sientra

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 93.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 236,978 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 65.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading

