Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

AXP opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

