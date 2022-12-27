Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $484.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.47 and a 200 day moving average of $437.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $347.00 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
