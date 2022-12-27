Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,598,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $159.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.54 and a 200 day moving average of $161.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

