Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $14.17

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.17, but opened at $14.65. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 161 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $515.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $16,742,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

