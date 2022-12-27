Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $14.17

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.17, but opened at $14.65. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 161 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $515.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.01.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
