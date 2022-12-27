Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 98.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 746,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $118.28. 5,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,371. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.