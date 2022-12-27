Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.35. 69,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,770. The firm has a market cap of C$348.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.03. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 108,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$487,512.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,703,400 shares in the company, valued at C$57,184,355.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.76.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

