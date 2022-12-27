Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.35. 69,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,770. The firm has a market cap of C$348.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.03. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97.
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 108,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$487,512.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,703,400 shares in the company, valued at C$57,184,355.10.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
