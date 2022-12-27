Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 16th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Slate Office REIT Stock Up 0.2 %
TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$348.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.52. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Slate Office REIT
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 108,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$487,512.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,703,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,184,355.10.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
