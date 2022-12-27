Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 16th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$348.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.52. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Slate Office REIT

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 108,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$487,512.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,703,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$57,184,355.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities set a C$4.75 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$4.75 price target on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.76.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

