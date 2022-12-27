SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.92.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $310.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.77.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.