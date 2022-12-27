SOMESING (SSX) Market Cap Reaches $37.90 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. SOMESING has a market cap of $37.90 million and $406,692.12 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

