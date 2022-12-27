Songbird (SGB) Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Songbird has a market cap of $102.67 million and approximately $904,722.13 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

