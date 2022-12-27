Southern Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.91. 14,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

