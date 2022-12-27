Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 274 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 1.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after purchasing an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Insider Activity

Aflac Stock Performance

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

