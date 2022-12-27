Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Down to $36.09

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.09, but opened at $34.76. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 169,696 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,636 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 281,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,294 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

