SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BWX opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

