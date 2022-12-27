SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Trimmed by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JNK traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $90.62. The company had a trading volume of 93,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.80. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

