SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.89. 178,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,647. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

