SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is PSI Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,335 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,545,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,605.2% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 272,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 256,133 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.97. 47,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,749. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

