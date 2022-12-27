SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,455,093 shares.The stock last traded at $51.23 and had previously closed at $50.79.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 349.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 139,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 108,361 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 207,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.