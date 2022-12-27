Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPPI opened at $0.33 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

