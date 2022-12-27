Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Spin Master stock traded down C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.81. 104,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$51.41.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$890.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.9699999 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,783.80. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,907.21. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,783.80.

TOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

About Spin Master

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.