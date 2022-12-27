Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.663 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 174.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

NYSE:SRC remained flat at $40.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,852. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 77.3% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

