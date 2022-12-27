SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Up 0.6%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.03 and last traded at C$21.70. 234,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 428,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.27, for a total transaction of C$98,638.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,121 shares in the company, valued at C$1,737,518.23.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.