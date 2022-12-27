STAG Industrial, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 208.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 269.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 216,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 158,305 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 82.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

