Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $77.38 Million

Status (SNT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $77.38 million and $3.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037434 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00039809 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00228038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02015239 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,581,556.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.