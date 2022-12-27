Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0200 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $78.25 million and $3.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037334 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040125 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00228086 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02015239 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,581,556.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

