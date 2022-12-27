Steem Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $63.03 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,665.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000431 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00411334 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021590 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00872289 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00093988 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00609011 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00249276 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,067,600 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
