STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in STERIS by 14.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Up 0.1 %

STERIS stock opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,654.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.47. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,708.94%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.