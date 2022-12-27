Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average volume of 1,817 call options.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPY traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 11,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.00. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amplify Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at $578,477.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 150.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.