Stockland (ASX:SGP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stockland’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.
Stockland Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stockland
In related news, insider Stephen Newton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.30 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of A$99,000.00 ($66,891.89). In related news, insider Stephen Newton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.30 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of A$99,000.00 ($66,891.89). Also, insider Tarun Gupta bought 290,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.74 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$1,087,532.39 ($734,819.18).
About Stockland
Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).
Featured Articles
